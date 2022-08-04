3 Cebu graduates land in Top 10 of June 2022 LEPT

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three graduates from Cebu-based universities made it to the Top 10 of the June 2022 Licensure Exam for Professional Teachers (LEPT) for Elementary and Secondary levels.

Jessa Mae Pinote of the Cebu Normal University (CNU) in Cebu City got the third highest rating for the June 2022 LEPT for the Elementary Level.

Pinote got a rating of 91.20 percent and is the lone graduate from Cebu to secure a spot in the Top 10 for elementary level.

Moreover, two other graduates from Cebu-based universities also made it to the Top 10 of the June 2022 LEPT for Secondary level.

They are Blanche Sanchez Francisco of the University of Cebu Lapu Lapu & Mandaue and Jela Mae Amit Capuyan of CNU who ranked fifth and seventh, respectively.

Francisco garnered a rating of 91.0 percent, while Capuyan had a rating of 90.40 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the results for June 2022 LEPT for both Elementary and Secondary levels on its official website on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

According to PRC, a total of 8,667 elementary teachers out of 17,149 examinees (50.54%) and 10,193 secondary teachers out of 20,191 examinees (50.48%) successfully passed the exams.

The LEPT was conducted on June 2022 at several testing centers located in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, Bacolod, Cauayan, Dumaguete, Catanduanes, Catarman, Kidapawan, Jolo, Sulu, and Tawi-tawi. /rcg

ALSO READ:

UC graduate is third placer in March 2021 Physician Licensure Exams

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy