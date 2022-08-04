Peso: 3,000 jobs available on Aug. 20 job fair in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — About 3,000 job vacancies will be available on August 20 in a job fair organized by the Public Employment and Services Office (Peso) of Mandaue City.

The local and overseas job fair on August 20 will be from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Mandaue Sports and Cultural Complex. It is part of the celebration of Mandaue City’s 53rd Charter Anniversary on August 30.

Reden Jalyn Paracuelles, PESO-Mandaue labor and employment officer, said the 3,000 job vacancies would be from 35 various employers including three overseas agencies.

Everyone can apply including elementary graduates and undergraduates.

The vacancies for elementary undergraduates would usually be for production and construction, said Paracuelles.

The job fair is also open to everyone not just city residents, though Mandauehanons are encouraged to apply as the activity is part of the celebration of the city’s Charter Day anniversary.

The jobs available include production, rank-and-file, supervisory, and managerial positions, among others.

“When we invite employers, we really encourage them to hire on the spot nga mga applicants. Nice kaayo sa feeling nga niadto ra ka sa job fair niya ig gawas nimo naa na kay trabaho,” said Paracuelles.

(When we invited employers, we really encourage them to hire on the spot applicants. It is a nice feeling that one would go to the job fair then when one would leave it one already has a job.)

Moreover, Paracuelles said the Social Security System, Pag-Ibig, and Philhealth will also offer their services during the job fair.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a few resumes, pictures, and a ballpen.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue gov’t employees to get bonus on city’s Charter Day

Mayor Cortes to 53 couples in mass wedding: Pray, persevere and be patient with each other

2.93M jobless in May: Balisacan seeks learning ‘catch-up’ plan

Mandaue City Public Market to go into online selling to help vendors earn more

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy