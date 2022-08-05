Mandaue City distributes disaster kits to evacuees

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) has prepared disaster kits and food to be given to those who will be staying at the city’s evacuation center tonight, August 5, 2022, because of the ongoing bad weather.

The CSWS on their Facebook post said Mayor Jonas Cortes wants the kits to be on standby so that they could be immediately given to those who needed them, especially those who will go to the evacuation sites.

Each disaster kit bag contains a mat, blanket, towel, t-shirt for men or women, undergarments for men or women, shorts, and hygiene products like shampoo, soap, toothpaste, and toothbrush among others.

Last night, 129 families and 542 individuals were evacuated because of floodwaters brought by the heavy downpour.

Currently in the evacuation center are 84 families or 400 individualsfrom Barangay Umapad, 11 families or 38 individuals from Barangay Ibabao-Estancia, and 34 families or 104 individuals from Barangay Ibabao-Estancia.

These families were immediately given food and disaster kits.

With the ongoing bad weather, the CSWS said they are closely coordinating with the Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office and other agencies. /rcg

