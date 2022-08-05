Lovi Poe launches own production company, hopes to continue FPJ’s legacy

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Lovi Poe has announced on Instagram that she is finally launching her own production company called C’est Lovi Productions.

“This is it! I’m excited to share the news of finally launching C’est Lovi Productions,” she shared.

Just like her late father, King of Philippines movies Fernando Poe Jr., Lovi said that it has been her passion to be in the business of making films.

Despite venturing into film productions, she said she will still continue to do onscreen jobs.

“It’s been a passion of mine to be in the business of making films in front of the camera for a number of years already, and as I continue to do that I’d like to be behind the camera too and develop projects from the beginning.”

Importantly, I want to join forces with people who share the same passion and make films that would help the world recognize Filipino talent either behind or in front of the camera,” she added.

The film production will showcase Filipino stories and artists in the international marketplace.

According to reports from Deadline published on August 4, 2022, the company already has projects in work including ‘Lady Luck’, in which Poe will star, and ‘Allysa’ which will be directed by Filipino filmmaker Jerrold Tarog.

“There was FPJ productions…and I hope C’est Lovi Productions can continue that legacy, and bring Filipino stories—especially those independent, lesser known but equally good ones—internationally. Advanced Happy Birthday, Papa.,” she said.

Poe starred in the Filipino adaption of the Korean drama ‘Flower of Evil’ with Piolo Pascual, and also in the queer series “Sleep with Me”, with Janine Gutierrez. /rcg

