Metro Makes Back To School Shopping A Lot Easier

Back-to-school shopping is an exciting rite for parents and their kids but this yearly ritual is also prone to overwhelm parents financially and emotionally.

Good thing there’s The Metro Stores that they can depend on for everything they need for school. Thankfully, Metro has curated a comprehensive guide of everything shoppers need to really buy for back to school.

Launched recently, the Metro Back to School Collection is not all about notebooks and backpacks. It’s also about fancy new clothes, new kicks and more!

Here’s a roundup of the most wanted school essentials (with the corresponding price so you can work on your list and budget) in the Metro Back To School Collection:















Must-have Supplies

Your child will need the right supplies to set them up for success in school. Metro has you covered for what your kids will really need for the most productive school year yet. Notebooks, pad papers, pencils, pens, crayons… there are plenty of these at The Metro.

Of course, you would need a sturdy and trendy bag to pack all your stuff. Choose from the wide bag selections available at the Metro.

Top Class Styles for the Little Ones

Suit up your adorable mini-me’s with eye-catching, easy to wear styles at great prices.

Campus Charmers

Many students want to head back to school in style. Metro has on-trend school clothes that can make them the star of the campus. Take your pick.

Home Schooling

For those who will be attending school online or at home, Metro makes available a wide array of study/computer desks, chairs, multipurpose shelves, and even beds. Make your homeschool go round with Metro suggestions.

Home, Dorm Solutions

For adult students who will be going to a dormitory, Metro’s wide collection of storage and trolley baskets, clothes/shoe racks, foodkeepers, portable fan lights, personal tables and stove lights can make your dorm life comfortable and convenient. Go through the catalog for dorm essentials that you can easily find at The Metro.

Back To School Sale

To help families and students preparing for back to school, Metro offers great deals on school essentials during the Metro Back to School Sale on Aug. 19-21. This is a good opportunity for families to beat inflation and get the most mileage out of their hard-earned money, stock up on essentials and make big savings!

Shoppers will enjoy up to 50% off on great selections during the three-day sale and they also get the chance to be one of 30 winners in the Students Budget and Gadget Raffle Promo.

Back To School Raffle Prizes

An exciting electronic raffle promo await all Metro shoppers from August 19 until October 2, 2022, Metro will be giving away P50,000 tax-free tuition assistance to 20 lucky shoppers and brand new Acer Laptop to 10 winners. To join the e-raffle, shoppers must shop a minimum P1000 single-receipt purchase (inclusive of participating products, if shopping at the Metro Supermarket). Grand draw will be on October 5, 2022.

So what are you waiting for? Come shop with your family and friends and Meet You At The Metro where more exciting things await you.

For more details and updates, check The Metro Stores official Facebook Page or join the Metro Viber community: http://bit.ly/TheMetroStoresViber. #WeMakeLifeEasy