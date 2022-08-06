Rainy Saturday shooting: Man killed in Brgy. Kamagayan, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 28-year-old man, who was sitting by the road in the interior portion of Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City, was gunned down by a still unidentified perpetrator on a rainy Saturday afternoon, August 6, 2022.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Rommel Bancog of the Parian Police Station identified the victim as Jason Samson Borces, 28, a resident of Barangay San Jose in Cebu City.

Bancog said the suspect who was onboard a motorcycle when he shot Borces around 5 p.m. on Saturday, remains unidentified.

Bancog added that Borces was a resident of Barangay San Jose but stayed from time to time with his gay live-in-partner in Barangay Kamagayan.

“Based sa amoang initial investigation, naglingkod ang biktima unya gitirahan. So far usa pay giingon [suspect] pero amoa pa i-check sa CCTV…naa ni siyay live-in nga usa ka gay naa nagpuyo diri [Brgy. Kamagayan],” said Bancog.

Bancog added that they still need to check the background of the victim including information that he was recently released from prison.

Hazel Cabatingan, sister of Borces’ live-in partner, said that the latter was released from jail last May 19, 2022, for a drug offense. She further described the victim as a silent person with no known enemies in the area.

Bancog said that the victim suffered four gunshot wounds on his neck and cheek areas. Police also recovered four empty shells of a still undetermined firearm on the crime scene.

Bancog said that they are still trying to establish the suspect’s entrance and exit points, whether it’s from Jacosalem Street to Barangay Kamagayan or from Junquera Street to the said barangay.

Also there were not so many witnesses to the crime due to the heavy downpour when the shooting happened.

READ: Persons of interest in two Cebu City shootings identified

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy