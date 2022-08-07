Camelle Mercado wins second Miss United Continents crown for Philippines

MANILA — Six years after Jeslyn Santos became the first Filipino and Asian woman to win the Miss United Continents crown, Camelle Mercado scores the country’s second victory in the Latin-dominated global tilt.

Mercado bested 24 other aspirants for the coveted title in ceremonies staged in Portoviejo, Ecuador, on Aug. 6 (Aug. 7 in Manila).

Host delegate Ivanova Velez finished second, followed by Colombia’s Karen Ortiz, and Venezuela’s Lis Arbalaez. Paraguay’s Gretha Matiauda was fourth runner-up, while Mexico’s Ayram Ortiz rounded up the winner’s circle as fifth runner-up.

Santos herself appointed Mercado earlier this year to carry the country’s colors in the Miss United Continents pageant, and try to duplicate the feat she accomplished in 2016.

The Ecuador-based pageant started as the Miss Continentes Americanas, a competition for representatives from countries in North, Central, and South America.

It expanded to accommodate delegates from other continents in 2013 and rebranded as the Miss Continentes Unidos. JB