Camelle Mercado wins second Miss United Continents crown for Philippines

By: August 07, 2022
Camelle Mercado is the second Filipino and Asian woman to win the Miss United Continents crown. Image: Organizacion Miss Continentes Unidos

MANILA — Six years after Jeslyn Santos became the first Filipino and Asian woman to win the Miss United Continents crown, Camelle Mercado scores the country’s second victory in the Latin-dominated global tilt.

Mercado bested 24 other aspirants for the coveted title in ceremonies staged in Portoviejo, Ecuador, on Aug. 6 (Aug. 7 in Manila).

Host delegate Ivanova Velez finished second, followed by Colombia’s Karen Ortiz, and Venezuela’s Lis Arbalaez. Paraguay’s Gretha Matiauda was fourth runner-up, while Mexico’s Ayram Ortiz rounded up the winner’s circle as fifth runner-up.

Santos herself appointed Mercado earlier this year to carry the country’s colors in the Miss United Continents pageant, and try to duplicate the feat she accomplished in 2016.

Camelle Mercado (L) poses with 2016 Miss United Continents Jeslyn Santos before flying to Ecuador for the international competition. Image: Philippine Daily Inquirer/Armin P. Adina

The Ecuador-based pageant started as the Miss Continentes Americanas, a competition for representatives from countries in North, Central, and South America.

It expanded to accommodate delegates from other continents in 2013 and rebranded as the Miss Continentes Unidos. JB

