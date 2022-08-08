Sunny days to prevail in Cebu this week

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After five days of incessant rains, Cebu will be greeting the second week of August with sunny skies.

In its latest forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said sunny days will prevail in the entire Cebu this week.

“Atong nasinati nga dag-um [sa niaging mga adlaw], dala mani sa habagat ug LPA (low-pressure area), and [in] the next days, for the rest of the week, expected nga mubalik ta sa kainit,” said Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

Aguirre said with the LPA going further away from Cebu, they are expecting fair weather here to last for the entire week.

However, Pagasa-Mactan is expecting rainy days for the rest of August due to the prevailing habagat or southwest monsoon. This means that Cebu may still experience occasional heavy rains.

“Rainy season and habagat season man ta, so daghan pa expect nga uwan-uwan (sa August),” added Aguirre.

The non-stop rains experienced in Cebu from August 3 to August 7 triggered floods and landslides in most parts of the island province.

The state weather bureau described the amount of downpour during this period as “abnormal” or excessive.

As of August 7, at least 212 millimeters of rainfall have been poured in Cebu. On average, the amount rainfall in Cebu for the month of August usually stands at 157.9 millimeter.

