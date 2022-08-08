Boy with leukemia needs urgent help for chemotherapy

A five-year-old boy from Brgy. Cagawasan, Inabanga, Bohol is in dire need of urgent financial help as he pushes on with his fight against cancer through chemotherapy.

A few days before his third birthday, Lucas Luther Vaccarelli was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on June 1, 2020. Three months before this unexpected diagnosis, he began to experience alarming symptoms of a disease. He was pale and weak. He also had bruises on his skin, decreased appetite, and recurring fever. These manifestations prompted his family to bring him to a hospital in Bohol for the needed medical interventions. Laboratory tests were then carried out. His complete blood count showed very low red blood cell and a decreased platelet count. Because of this, he was referred to a specialist in Cebu City for further medical management. Consequently, blood transfusion was given. Bone marrow aspiration was also performed and it revealed that he has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood, which is also the most common type of cancer in children. It is characterized by the bone marrow making too many immature lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. This disease has a high cure rate when it is treated promptly with chemotherapy.

Lucas Luther’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered immediately after his diagnosis. In order to achieve complete healing, his attending pediatric hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that will last for at least three years. As of the moment, he is on maintenance phase of his treatment. The expenses of his chemotherapy with laboratory workups and medical procedures are sky-high. The estimated cost can reach up to P15,500 every month.

“Luke,” as he is dearly called by his family, is a lively and playful boy. It is also very noticeable that he has a close bond with his mother. Even at his young age, he expressed his desire to become a professional basketball player someday. Together with his twin brother, they are the beloved treasures of his family. When asked about her wish for Luke, his mother said, “My only wish is for him to be completely free from cancer. I also pray that his body can recover successfully.” Due to the devastating economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Luke’s startling diagnosis, his mother is out of work. She now devotes her time in caring for the family. Luke’s expensive treatment which includes costly medications and procedures depleted their finances. In order to meet their daily needs, his mother had to find creative ways to sell food items in order to earn a meager amount. Despite all of their financial constraints, their family is still hopeful that they can surmount these challenges. Truly, they are really in need of help. Hence, in order to save Luke’s life and sustain his ongoing treatment, his family is earnestly appealing for financial assistance from generous individuals who have the heart to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

