Cebu City police: Kamagayan killing may be a drug-related crime

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police investigators believe that the killing of a man in Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City last Saturday, August 6, 2022, may be a drug-related crime.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, said this after knowing that the victim, Jason Borces, 28, of Barangay San Jose, Cebu City, was in and out of jail for an illegal drug offense.

They have yet to know what particular year the victim was jailed for illegal drugs.

“Ang atoang motive, considering nga ang biktima duna na siyay previous records nga sulod gawas na sa prisohan related sa drugs. Posibilidad sad nga atoang gitan-aw ang anggulo sa drugas. Duna tay duha [suspects],” Parilla said.

(Our motive (drug-related killing), considering that the victim has previous record of being in and out of jail related to drugs. That is a possibility that we are looking into — the angle of drugs. We have two [suspects].)

Parilla said that they could not tell for now if this was about drug proceeds that were not handed, revenge, debt, or other possible motives.

Parilla said that they already recovered a copy of a security camera showing two individuals onboard a motorcycle that passed by the barangay road where the victim was also sitting on a plastic chair at the side. These two men were wearing full-face helmets.

Just a few meters away from the victim, the back rider got off from the motorcycle, approached the victim, and shot him multiple times. The gunman then ran toward the motorcycle driver, and they fled from the area.

Police recovered four empty shells of a yet-to-be-determined gun. Borces sustained gunshot wounds on his neck and chest area.

Some residents, including children, were near the area when the shooting happened.

Borces was a resident of Barangay San Jose, a mountain barangay in Cebu City, but stayed from time to time with his gay live-in-partner in Barangay Kamagayan.

