PSA-7 launches Community Based Monitoring System

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority in Central Visayas (PSA-7) joins the nationwide roll-out of the Community Based Monitoring System (CBMS).

CBMS aims to reach all households and gather information from the general public, including but not limited to their demographic and socio-economic characteristics.

CBMS is an organized technology-based system used for collecting, processing, and validating important disaggregated data, which are helpful in program implementation, and local planning, among others.

Further, the CBMS will help identify the right beneficiaries of various social protection and welfare programs.

“Through the CBMS, the country will stimulate an evidence-based system wherein citizens may have access to social protection and welfare programs that will address the minimum basic needs. With the PSA-led CBMS, we have high hopes that this statistical activity will contribute greatly as we tackle poverty reduction and promote socio-economic development,” Plenee Grace Castillo, Officer-In-Charge Assistant National Statistician said during her Opening Remarks.

Further, Castillo appeals to the public to participate, especially since CBMS personnel will visit their respective homes to conduct a census. PSA-7 assured that information they gather from the public would remain confidential and that these would not be leaked to other units.

The responder will usually take more or less two hours to respond to the questions.

PSA-7 has already set enough field staff to conduct a census in Central Visayas and they have at least 1,130 here in the region.

The CBMS enumeration will start today, August 8, 2022, and will last until October 6, 2022. This might extend should there be unexpected events that will affect the conduct of the census.

Castillo further appeals to all local government units to conduct CBMS campaigns to further inform their respective constituents about the CBMS.

READ: CV economy up by 5.4% in 2021 – PSA-7

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy