WATCH: A powerful duet inside a mall goes viral

CEBU, Philippines —An impromptu duet of a shopper and an employee inside a mall in Cebu City went viral after their video singing “The Prayer” was uploaded on social media.

According to the uploader, Aneza Amancio Cayme of Cebu-South Travel Vlog, the talented duo was recognized as Riolyn Tuhay and Jhon Saban.

In the video, the mall crowd could not help but stop and listen as the duo serenaded them.

“Nagwindow shopping ra man ta mi ni myfwnd [my friend], May free concert man diay, maka amaze jud!” the page captioned its Facebook post.

(I was just window shopping, with my friend, but there was also a free concert. It was amazing!)

Cayme said Tuhay joined It’s Showtime’s ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ as she represented Siquijor and won as the daily winner of the competition in 2019.

Tuhay said in the comment section that she was born in Cebu City and then moved to Siquijor.

Netizens lauded their powerful performance as it garnered over 8,400 reactions and 341,000 views as of this writing.

/dbs

