Lapu-Lapu’s Clean and Green employees pass surprise drug test

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — All 243 employees from the Clean and Green Department in Lapu-Lapu City, who have undergone a surprise drug test on Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021, were found to be negative of using illegal drugs.

This was confirmed by Garry Lao, City of Lapu-Lapu Office of Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

Lao said that they conducted the surprise drug test, during the meeting of the personnel of the Clean and Green Department at the Lapu-Lapu City Sports Complex located in the city hall compound.

“All tested negative,” Lao said in a text message.

The Clean and Green Department has a total of 266 employees, but some were absent during the said activity and will be asked to visit his office to undergo a drug test.

Lao said that for this year, 566 city hall employees, including personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) female dormitory and Barangay Tingo personnel, have already undergone drug testing.

Of the said number, only one was tested positive from the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) and was already terminated from service. The said employee is a job order (J.O.).

In 2019, Lao said that around 3,000 city hall employees have undergone drug testing, wherein 16 tested positive of using illegal drugs and were terminated from the service.

Last year, CLOSAP was not able to conduct any drug testing activity due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. /rcg