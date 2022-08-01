Revalidation of drug-cleared Lapu-Lapu barangays continues

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) has been conducting revalidation of drug-cleared barangays in the city.

This was confirmed by Garry Lao, head of CLOSAP.

Lapu-Lapu City has six drug-cleared barangays. These are Caw-oy, Tungasan, Tingo, Baring, Subabasbas, and Sabang.

Meanwhile, Barangay Caohagan was declared a drug-free barangay by the Regional Oversight Committee.

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, CLOSAP conducted a surprised drug test on employees and officials of Barangay Caw-oy as part of their revalidation efforts.

Caw-oy was declared a drug-cleared barangay last December 2, 2021.

Aside from this, CLOSAP also conducted a drug symposium, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), in the barangay.

“Katong tanang barangays nato nga nag drug-cleared, atong ipa-undergo ug drug testing. And at the same time, nag-drug symposium usab ta sa mga empleyado together with the CBDRP (Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program),” Lao said.

Of the 48 barangay workers and officials who had undergone drug testing in Barangay Caw-oy, none of them yielded a positive result.

On July 20, 2022, CLOSAP also conducted a revalidation in Barangay Sabang.

Over 80 barangay personnel, including barangay officials, underwent surprise drug tests. All of them turned out to be negative for using illegal drugs.

