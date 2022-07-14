Caw-oy in Olango gets P50,000 incentive for being drug-cleared barangay — CLOSAP

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) has welcomed the approval of the resolution in giving a P50,000 cash incentive to Barangay Caw-oy in Olango Island.

This is after Barangay Caw-oy was declared a drug-cleared Barangay in December 2021.

The resolution was approved during the regular session of the city council on Wednesday afternoon, July 13, 2022.

“That’s P50,000 as financial assistance after being declared as drug-cleared barangay. Currently, duna nata’y six kabuok nga drug-cleared, ang latest nato is Barangay Sabang (Currently, we have six drug-cleared barangays and the latest is Barangay Sabang),” Lao said.

Among the drug-cleared barangays in the city are Tingo, Baring, Tungasan, Caw-oy, Subabasbas and Sabang while Caohagan remains to be a drug free barangay.

Lao said that Subabasbas and Sabang had yet to receive the cash incentives for they would still be looking into the availability of funds.

“So far ang Subabasbas and Sabang, hataganan pa sad ni nato. We are just waiting nga ma-convene ang atong City Anti-Drug Abuse Council para these two barangays matagaan pod,” he added.

(So far, Subabasbas and Sabang, we will also give them. We are just waiting that the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council will be convened so that these two barangays would also be given their incentives.)

/dbs

