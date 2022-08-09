Minors’ involvement in illegal drugs is a ‘serious problem,’ says PDEA-7 official

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) considers minors’ involvement in illegal drugs here as a serious problem.

Leia Alcantara, the spokesperson of PDEA-7, said that although it isn’t rampant, the problem still should be taken seriously.

“When we say minors are involved, we consider that as a serious problem. We really take it seriously,” Alcantara said. “We have actual operations involving minors, we monitor and validate these minors.”

Barangays Duljo-Fatima, Ermita, and Mambaling are some of the villages in Cebu City that PDEA-7 are closely monitoring as these are where drug personalities use minors in the illegal drug trade.

For this year alone, Alcantara said that they have rescued one minor from various illegal drug activities in the region. In 2021, they rescued two.

PDEA-7 operatives are closely monitoring this illegal activity and conduct surveillance in the hopes of arresting drug personalities taking advantage of minors.

Empowering fathers

Alcantara said that they have a strong relationship with the Department of Social Worker and Development (DSWD) and other law enforcement agencies in addressing this concern.

She said that PDEA-7 is a member of the Regional Interagency Committee on Filipino Families and they also take part in DSWD-7’s program on “Empowerment and Reaffirmation of Paternal Capabilities”, which aims to empower all fathers in the community.

Aside from illegal drug operations, Alcantara said that they also conduct seminars to these concerned individuals on the ill-effect of illegal drugs, especially to minors.

“Fathers are supposed to be the ones who would guide the family. But the DSWD observed that it seems our fathers are not that strong anymore. There are some who even seem lost. In fact, some fathers are victims of illegal drugs,” Alcantara said.

Alcantara believes parental guidance is the key to raising a good child.

“They should really watch over their children. Parents really have a huge role,” Alcantara further said.

