Defending champ Sherilin Plastics advance to semis of MCBL hoop

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) defending champion, Sherilin Plastics advanced to the semifinals of the MCBL Season 6 after trouncing Artera Builders, 83-63, in last Sunday’s quarterfinals action at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

With the victory, Sherilin Plastics forged a semifinals showdown against the ARQ Sports-Cokaliong which routed Lite Shipping Corporation, 96-54, in the other quarterfinals match last Sunday.

Sherilin led by as much as 22 points, 83-61, the biggest in the game following a 16-point scoring blitz.

Sherilin needed to overcome a seesaw battle against a determined Artera which resulted in eight lead changes and eight deadlocks.

In the end, Sherilin prevailed, thanks to the stellar performance of Albert Ardiente who led the team with 22 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

James Ferraren had a double-double performance of 13 points, 10 rebounds, with 3 assists, and 2 steals while Zylle Cabellon chipped in 11 markers with 3 boards, 6 assists, and 2 steals.

Singgan Augusto led Artera with 15 points, 3 boards, and 4 assists.

Meanwhile, Cokaliong-ARQ’s John Elmer Villabrille had 21 points, and 8 rebounds, to go with one assist, 2 steals, and a block in their dominant win against Lite Shipping.

Jerome Napao had 18 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 block shots for Cokaliong-ARQ.

Albert Echavarria scored 18 for the losing squad while Noel Canedo added 15.

In the other game, Oninz Gen. Merchandise and Truck n Trail will figure in the other semifinal showdown after beating their respective quarterfinal foes last weekend.

Oninz General Merchandise edged Angel Mary Pawnshop, 96-93, with Stephan Senarillos leading the win with 15 points, 10 boards, 2 steals, and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Truck N Trail beat Brownian Records, 89-72, from EJ Conahap’s superb outing of 20 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The semifinal matches will be played on August 14, 2022, at the City Sports Club Cebu.

Cokaliong-ARQ and Sherilin Plastics’ duel is at 6PM followed by Oninz and Truck N Trail’s match at 8PM. /rcg

