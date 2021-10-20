Pilipinas 3×3 Invitational

ARQ Builders Cebu is semis bound

By: Dale Rosal - CDN Digital | October 20,2021 - 06:24 PM
ARQ Cebu

Cameroonian big man Landry Sanjo attempts a shot for ARQ Builders Cebu in the quarterfinal match. | media bureau photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The ARQ Builders Cebu are headed into the semifinals.

This after the Cebu team escaped the Mandaluyong Malacor, 21-19, in the quarterfinals of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Invitational on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Laus Group Events Centre in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Cameroonian big man Landry Sanjo flexed his might and height down low by scoring 11 points to lead ARQ in the tightly contested quarterfinal match.

Cebu is slated to face the heavily favored Hei Hei Manila in the semifinals later in the day.

Hei Hei Manila easily defeated  BRT Sumisip Basilan, 21-10, in the other quarterfinal match.

Cebuano guard Macmac Tallo was crucial  for Manila’s win. 

ARQ Builders Cebu bounces back

