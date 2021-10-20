ARQ Builders Cebu is semis bound

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The ARQ Builders Cebu are headed into the semifinals.

This after the Cebu team escaped the Mandaluyong Malacor, 21-19, in the quarterfinals of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Invitational on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Laus Group Events Centre in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Cameroonian big man Landry Sanjo flexed his might and height down low by scoring 11 points to lead ARQ in the tightly contested quarterfinal match.

Cebu is slated to face the heavily favored Hei Hei Manila in the semifinals later in the day.

Hei Hei Manila easily defeated BRT Sumisip Basilan, 21-10, in the other quarterfinal match.

Cebuano guard Macmac Tallo was crucial for Manila’s win.

