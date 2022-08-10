Cebu City’s DSWS provides cash aid to landslide-hit families in Sirao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) in Cebu City started on Monday, August 8, the distribution of financial assistance to six families in the mountain barangay of Sirao whose houses were damaged by landslides that were induced by the recent rains.

Before he left for Manila, Mayor Michael Rama together with DSWS personnel also visited the landslide-affected areas in Sirao.

According to a statement from the Public Information Office (PIO), five affected households received P10,000 each while one household was given P5,000 to help in their transfer to a safer place.

In the same statement, DSWS officer-in-charge Portia Basmayor said they are waiting for the release of the allocation that they requested from City Hall so they can also distribute financial assistance to the other families in the city who were also affected by landslide.

“Para nay magamit nila pag-transfer pagpalit og mga gamit. Pa transfer-ron naman nato na sila mao na gitagaan sila’g tabang pinansyal. Pero kailangan mo transfer sila, di sila pwede matagaan kung di sila mo-transfer,” she said.

Personnel of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), the City’s Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), and Councilor Jerry Guardo, head of the City Council’s infrastructure committee also joined Rama in order to assess the areas hit by landslide.

Moreover, occupants of at least 21 households in Sitio Baugo in the mountain barangay of Budlaan in Cebu City were advised to leave their homes early on Wednesday morning, August 10, after signs of soil erosion were seen in the area.

