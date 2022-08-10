MVP, Fil-Chinese bizman pledge P100M each for CCMC reconstruction project

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Business magnate Manuel “Manny” Pangilinan and a Filipino-Chinese businessman promised to allocate P100 million each to help complete the still unfinished Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

The release of the funds will be made through public-private partnership (PPP).

Cerwin Eviota, Cebu City’s information officer, said the city government will continue to have ownership and management of the hospital even with the financial support from private individuals.

“Let us qualify. It is yet a pledge. No mechanics nor details [were discussed] yet, but the commitment is there. Of course, [its] PPP. [We will] never privatize [CCMC]. Ownership and management [of the hospital will] remain with the city. MVP’s just [helping fund the completion of] one floor,” he said.

Pangilinan made his P100 million pledge when he meet with Mayor Michal Rama at his Makati City office on Tuesday, August 9.

Later in the day, Rama met a Fil-Chinese businessman who also made a pledge to allocate P100 million for the CCMC project.

Rama left for Manila on Tuesday morning for to attend to several commitments. He said in an earlier interview that he will also be doing “investment begging” with the country’s top business executives during his trip to help realize his vision of making Cebu City like Singapore.

Eviota, who is now with Rama, said they are likely to return to Cebu on Sunday yet.

In an earlier interview, Rama said, he expects the construction of the third and fourth floors of the 10-story CCMC to be complete in October, as promised by its contractor, M.E Sicat Construction.

“By January, we will hope that the whole 10 floors will be ready,” he said.

Rama said he will continue doing “investment begging” to make sure that CCMC reconstruction and his other projects are implemented.

As soon as reconstruction is complete, Rama said, he will then work to make CCMC a specialized hospital.

READ: Rama vows to lobby for establishment of new dam, power plant in Cebu City

Works on phase four of the project, which includes the architectural works for the third and fourth floors and the structural works at the seventh to 10th floor, is now ongoing.

READ: Engineering study needed on CCMC to ensure building’s integrity, says contractor

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy