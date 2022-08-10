Police say road rage may be cause of shooting in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- Police here are reminding motorists to keep their cool when driving to avoid road rage.

The reminder comes as the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is investigating a recent shooting that happened along Hernan Cortes Street in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City that claimed the life of a motorcycle rider.

MCPO suspects that the shooting that happened at 11:15 p.m on August 8, 2022 was because of road rage.

“Base sa initial investigation ug mga statement nakuha sa live-in partner murag mao nay indikasyun nga possible road rage ni ang maong nahitabo. Pero padayun gihapon atoang imbestigasyun,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, MCPO’s deputy city director for operations and spokesperson.

(Based on initial investigation and statements from the live-in partner, there is an indication that this is a case of possible road rage. But investigation is still ongoing.)

Oriol said that based on the result of their initial investigation, the victim, identified as Robert Estandarte, 45 years old, temporarily residing in Gentle Breeze, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, was with his live-in partner onboard their motorcycle heading home from Cebu City.

Police said that when they reached the area near the flyover of Subangdaku, an unidentified man aboard a sedan suddenly swerved his vehicle and almost hit the motorcycle.

When the victim arrived Hernan Cortes Street, the suspect apparently slowed down, opened his window and shot the victim twice using an unidentified caliber of firearm.

The suspect immediately fled towards the direction of Barangay Banilad while the victim was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival by an attending physician.

Oriol said they are looking to collect CCTV footage from the area to give them a clearer picture of what happened and hopefully give them a better chance of finding the person behind the shooting.

Meanwhile, Oriol is reminding drivers to always be patient when on the road.

“Hinumduman nga basta magdala ta og sakyanan, ipatigbabaw gyud atoang kabugnaw sa ulo, labi na nga anaa ta sa siyudad daghan ta’ng kasugat nga auto, sakyanan. Dili gyud malikayan usahay nga naay panagbangga, panagbingkil sa isi’g ka motorista. Ato gyud ipatigbabaw ang kabugnaw sa ulo and of course follow sa lagda sa trapiko,” he said.

(We should remember that whenever we bring a vehicle, we should always keep our cool, especially that in our city, we encounter a lot of other motorists. It cannot be avoided that we get into accidents with other motorists. So we should just keep our cool and of course obey traffic rules.)

/bmjo

