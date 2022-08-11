Central Visayas welcomed close to 1M tourists in 1st half 2022
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas has welcomed close to 1 million tourists during the first half of 2022, tourism officials have announced on Thursday, August 11.
Department of Tourism (DOT) Usec. Shalimar Tamano, director of DOT in Central Visayas (DOT-7), reported on Thursday that they recorded 962,418 tourists who visited the region between January to June in 2022.
Of this number, 889,315 are local tourists while the remaining 73,103 are foreigners.
The present figures also reflected an improvement in tourist arrivals in Central Visayas, said Tamano.
The concurrent DOT-7 top official also hoped that they would be able to increase the number of foreign arrivals up to 300,000 before 2022 ends.
“Central Visayas is ready and open for tourism… And we’re excited in the coming days under the new administration and new Secretary (Christina Frasco) of the DOT,” Tamano added.
Central Visayas plays host to some of the country’s top tourist destinations such as Cebu and Bohol.
RELATED STORIES
Cebu remains a safe place for tourists – police
PNP to strengthen security in PH tourist spots
Stakeholders in Cebu brace for more Chinese, Japanese tourists
Tourism in Cebu gains more ground; Additional flights expected
DOT: Central Visayas tourism back on track
DOT chief: Success of tourism industry rests in success of regions
PH tourism to recover with eased international travel
/dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.