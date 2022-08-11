Julie Anne San Jose wins silver award in New York film fest

Julie Anne San Jose has bagged a silver award at the 2022 New York Festivals for TV and Film for her musical special “Limitless.”

The singer gushed over getting the award for her “passion project” while showing off her trophy on her Instagram page last Tuesday, Aug. 9.

“Hanggang ngayon (Until now), still surreal. A silver award from New York Film Festivals 2022 for our passion project, #LimitlessMusicalTrilogy. This is truly a milestone!” she said. “Limitless love and dedication, Limitless fam. To God be the glory.”

“Limitless” received the award under the “variety special category,” based on a release by New York Festivals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE (@myjaps)

San Jose first revealed via Instagram back in April that she had been nominated in the New York Festivals.

“When the pandemic hit, the whole world stopped. But like every other artist, it takes a step forward to find purpose, to feel alive again. So, I embarked on this journey with my team from Mindanao, to Visayas and to Luzon – it has reignited the fire within me. I have found myself, I am whole again,” she told fans at the time.

Among the celebrities who congratulated San Jose for winning the silver award were Ogie Alcasid, Carla Abellana, Garrett Bolden and Rayver Cruz, who is being romantically linked to San Jose.

Meanwhile, San Jose recently collaborated with fellow singer Gary Valenciano for the song “Di Ka Akin.” The song, which San Jose wrote last year, was released last Aug. 5. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

Sign me up