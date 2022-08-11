Global Star Motors unveils fifth-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Cebu City, Philippines—Global Star Motors Corporation, the exclusive retailer of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the Visayas and Mindanao, unveiled the new C-Class in an exclusive launch held at the Mercedes-Benz Cebu dealership in Nivel Hills here.

The new C-Class carries the latest innovations and modernizations that give the styling elements, substance, and technologies from the flagship S-Class.

The C-Class will be available in one variant, the C180 Avantgarde and will have an introductory price of P3.925 Million, according to a press release made available by Mercedes-Benz Cebu.

The fifth generation C-Class has been thoroughly redesigned and steps up the game of luxury compact sedans.

“The New C-Class is Mercedes-Benz Cebu’s most exciting launch yet”, says Mr. Kenneth O. Huan, the Senior Vice-President of Global Star Motors. “The C-Class represents the most desirable luxury compact sedan of Future Leaders in society, with features that are finally available in Cebu for the very first time.”

The launch of the C-Class was the first showroom launch of Global Star Motors since the pandemic. Aside from Huan, also present during the launching were Global Star president Edward G. Onglatco and Mercedes-Benz Cebu sales manager Jan Michael Villamor.

The new C-Class carries the new design language that was first introduced back with the S-Class – from the exterior design characteristics, headlamp and taillamp design, all the way to the flowing, seamless, and extensively digitized interior. These were all carried over to the compact sedan segment, wherein the new C-Class can bring all these luxurious touches to a wider market.

The new -Class blends sportiness and luxury in a contemporary form. Reduced lines meet extensively sculpted surfaces and dynamic body proportions with sporty design elements.

The car has grown a lot compared to its predecessor, with a wheelbase longer by 25mm, overall length by 65mm, width by 45mm, and 7mm more ground clearance. These contribute to the overall space inside the cabin, and further improves driving dynamics.

The AVANTGARDE exterior features a newly redesigned front bumper with a single louvre radiator grille that accentuates the prominent Mercedes-Benz star. Its LED High Performance headlamps with daytime running lights redesigned to be are made sleeker and modern. Pronounced powerdomes on the bonnet also give a sporty and masculine character of the new C-Class.

From the side, it is notably longer than the predecessor, and with a sleeker coupe- like design – topped with new 18-inch multi-spoke light-alloy wheels and runflat tires.

The rear is a familiar sight since it now features two-section tail lights which are also found on the E-Class and S-Class. These lights have full-LED technology make the car appear wider and more strout.

Getting inside the cabin of the C-Class feels like you are stepping in the world of S-Class. Its flowing forms and refined materials raise the modern luxury of its interior to a new level.

The refreshed operating and display concept, which relies on digitization, also contributes to this. The 11.9″ floating central display touchscreen is loaded with features and is also slightly inclined towards the driver to make it easier to read and operate. The 10.25″ free-standing full digital instrument display is already part of the standard equipment. You can customize the display style to suit your preference, such as Classic, Sport, and Understated. It can also show you driver assistance menus.

The new C-Class is a monument in engineering, not just for its performance and luxurious interior, but also for its advanced safety features.

The new C-Class comes with a standard seven airbags to reduce risk of injury. It is inclusive of a two-stage deployment airbag for driver and passenger, side bags, window bags, and knee bag for the driver. The car is also equipped with Blind Spot assist to keep the driver well-informed of the surroundings. The system alerts you when a vehicle enters a blind spot zone, and sends a signal to avoid a possible collision. The C-Class has a lot of driver assistance systems such as the Active Brake Assist, Active Parking Assist, 12 ultrasonic sensors in the front and rear, Reversing Camera, and ATTENTION ASSIST.

The new C-Class is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 170 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Now, the C-Class comes with an electrified drivetrain with EQ boost mild-hybrid technology. Mercedes-Benz’s advanced technology is also electrifying the compact sedan segment, with its 2nd generation mild-hybrid system which introduced in the flagship S-Class last year.

The Integrated Starter Generator and 48-volt power supply supports the combustion engine by providing up to 15kW of additional power and up to 200 Nm more torque. This is particularly noticeable in the acceleration behavior of the combustion engine – while maintaining low fuel consumption.

Power is delivered to the rear wheels by the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission, with barely noticeable gear changes for a smooth yet engaging drive. The transmission maintains low engine speeds which reduces the fuel consumption even more – and maintains a quiet running engine.

Visit Global Star Motors, the authorized dealer of Mercedes-Benz in Visayas and Mindanao at their showroom located in Cebu Veterans Drive, Nivel Hills, Cebu City to view the actual unit. You can also call them at +63 32 260 3333.

