Cebu’s Alcoseba, Remolino gear up for Bohol race

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Southeast Asian (SEA) Games triathlon medalists Andrew Kim Remolino and Raven Faith Alcoseba of Cebu will compete in the Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint to be held at the Bellevue Resort in Panglao, Bohol on July 10, 2022.

Remolino and Alcoseba, both from Talisay City, Cebu, clinched silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the triathlon event of the recent SEA Games held in Vietnam.

The Bohol triathlon will serve as their first race after their medal-winning performance in the SEA Games. This time, they will represent Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) Go For Gold.

Remolino and Alcoseba’s coach Roland Remolino confirmed the participation of the two vaunted triathletes along with 13 other teammates from TLTG Go For Gold in the Bohol meet.

The race is a perfect comeback for Remolino and Alcoseba as it features an Olympic triathlon distance of 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike, and 5k run.

The 22-year-old Remolino duplicated his 2019 SEA Games silver medal when he finished second behind Fernando Casares in the Vietnam SEA Games men’s triathlon.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Alcoseba finished with a bronze medal in the women’s triathlon in her first SEA Games stint. She finished behind many-time gold medal winner Kim Mangrobang in the SEA Games.

Joining them is rising triathlete Matthew Justine Hermosa, who topped last May’s sprint junior elite category of the 2022 NTT AST Subic Bay International Triathlon (SUBIT).

The rest of Team TLTG-Go For Gold’s triathletes who will be seeing action in the upcoming triathlon race are Jacob Clint Lipura, Jacob Kennedy Lipura, Renz Wynn Corbin, Beboy Dolen, Fidel Victor Redillas, Moira Frances Gabrielle Erediano, Akio Habana, Charles Jeremiah Lipura, Lord Cedric Mascariñas, John Michael Lalimos, Nicole Marie Del Rosario, and Earol Belonguil.

