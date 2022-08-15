55 minors rescued in Oplan Bulabog in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police rescued a total of 55 minors over the weekend during their conduct of Oplan Bulabog.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that 38 minors were rescued from Saturday evening to Sunday dawn or from August 13 and 14 respectively. A total of 17 violators were also rescued from Sunday evening to Monday dawn or from August 14 to August 15.

“I think nakatabang pod to nga kusog sad kaayong uwan tong niaging adlaw, on August 14 to 15, nahimong 17 kabuok atoang curfew violators. Again, we are still appealing to the public to cooperate sa atoang ordinances nga gipatuman here sa Cebu City or existing laws,” Macatangay said.

These rescued minors are turned over to the city’s Social Welfare and Services personnel and will be brought to their respective barangays. From there, parents will pick them up and be reminded again to police their children, especially during curfew hours, which runs from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

In the past few days of their Oplan Bulabog, Macatangay said that only a few minors were repetitive violators. Police are roving in different areas in Cebu City so it will minimize minors’ chances of encountering the same set of violators during the conduct of Oplan Bulabog.

“Sa ingun ani nga mga situations, the parents are being made to be called before the barangay social worker aron ma storyaan ang problema,” she added.

Despite this, Macatangay said that police will continue to conduct this operation. However, this is two-way enforcement and the community plays a huge role in its successful implementation by following what rules and ordinances that have been implemented in the city.

