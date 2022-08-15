Happy Islanders family enjoys vacation in France

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann and her family recently went on a trip to France.

On Instagram, the celebrity mom shared adorable photos of her ‘Happy Islander’ family walking around during their first morning in Hendaye in southwestern France.

According to Eigenmann visiting the Basque town is the first place on their bucket list, “After four years and + 2 kids, we finally made it! Making the feeling even much sweeter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andi Eigenmann (@andieigengirl)

Apart from enjoying the scenic views in the street and food in the place, the ‘Happy Islanders’ family made sure to spend their time on the beach.

Eigenmann likewise shared snippets of her children Ellie, Lilo, Koa, and fiancé Philmar Alipayo, playing with the sand on the beach.

“It’s been beach evenings for us over here in this Basque beach town,” Eigenmann shared.

The family enjoyed the “European summer weather and the 10 PM sunsets.”

“It offers more time to enjoy our surroundings, more time to rest in between, and more time to eat,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andi Eigenmann (@andieigengirl)

Eigenmann and her family had their first international trip to Bali, Indonesia last June this year, where they celebrated Eigenmann’s 32nd birthday and marked the anniversary with fiancé Alipayo.

RELATED STORIES

Andi Eigenmann shares surf session photos with fiancé Philmar Alipayo and daughter Lilo

LOOK: Andi Eigenmann, family back in Siargao months after typhoon Odette

The little Happy Islanders try surfing

LOOK: Andi Eigenmann goes on first trip abroad with Philmar Alipayo, kids

/dbs