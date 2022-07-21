DENR-7 checks water quality of Cordova beaches, test results out next week

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Results of tests on seawater samples collected during the beach water quality check on Cordova town’s beaches on Wednesday, July 20, 2020, conducted by the Department of Environment in Central Visayas (DENR-7), is expected to be released next week.

DENR-7 Senior Environment Management Specialist Jesspaz Salamanes said this after the team took seven samples of seawater in different parts of Cordova town where the floating and fixed cottages were situated.

Salamanes said the seawater inspection would ensure the safety and cleanliness of the seawater where these floating and fixed cottages were located.

The team extracts water samples to determine the levels of E.Coli Bacteria. They also inspect their compliance with establishing comfort rooms or portable toilets.

E.Coli bacteria is a type of bacterium that normally lives in the intestines of people and animals. It can also be found in human waste.

It can cause illness in humans, including diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and sometimes vomiting.

DENR-7 collected seven water samples that would undergo laboratory tests and these would be expected to be available next week.

The DENR-7 also coordinated with the Marine Watch and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) of Cordova town for the seawater testing activity.

Earlier, Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan said that they were doing this to ensure the safety of beachgoers and to determine the continued operation of floating and fixed cottages.

Suan also earlier signed an executive order banning of the building of floating and fixed cottages within the no-build zone of the town.

/dbs

