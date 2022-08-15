Jones, Tabac rule Spartan Race Cebu super category

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Spartan Race Cebu wrapped up last Saturday with over a thousand participants who tested their mettle in various obstacle courses held at the City di Mare properties on the South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City.

After the dust settled down, Tessa Jones and Elias Tabac emerged as the champions in the super category which featured a 10-kilometer run and 25 obstacle courses.

Jones finished the obstacle course race in 1 hour, 5 minutes and 14 seconds, while Tabac crossed the finish line in 52 minutes and 51 seconds.

Wendel Enerio settled for second behind Jones in 1:10.34 followed by Kristia Mallari at third in 1:22.02. Andrico Mahilum placed second behind Tabac in 56:03 and Kenneth Jay Gariando rounded off the top three finishers in 57:29.

In the kids 9-11 years old category, Khalil Calix Celocia and Jessie Mae Canasa topped the race in the boys and girls categories respectively.

Celocia finished the race in 23:39 followed by MJ Ycong at second place in 23:40, while Japhet Gauson finished third in 25:44.

Meanwhile, Canasa crossed the finish line in 23:39 to grab the top spot, while Kellie Marie Dimzon placed second with the time of 31:34, and Herma Lei Lim completing the top three in the category in 32:04.

On the other hand, Rhylle Abella and Erian Culango ruled the kids 12-14 years old categories.

Abella finished the race in 20:14 to rule the boys category, followed by Al Dustin Bersabal at second place in 20:31, while Vaughn Zuriel Gido landed at third in 20:52.

Culango tallied 21:19 to top the girls category, while Edril Tulfo grabbed the second place in 22:02, and Maryll Gauson placing third in 22:22.

Last Saturday’s Spartan Race marked its return after a two-and-a-half year hiatus due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last time a Spartan Race happened in Cebu was in 2019 in Danao City, north Cebu. This time, in Cebu City, through Cebu City Sports Commission hosted its return at the City di Mare.

