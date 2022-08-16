Danao cops turn to CCTVs to help identify robbers who shot, wounded store owner





CEBU CITY, Philippines — Danao City Police hope that they can find footage from security cameras that may help them identify the two armed men, who robbed, shot, and wounded a store owner and fled with her necklace worth P5,000, on August 14 in Barangay Poblacion this city.

Police Corporal Thomas Perez, desk officer of the Danao City Police Station, said that investigators were still checking possible footage of security cameras from nearby areas that could help them with the case.

Perez identified the wounded store owner as Suzette Loffel, 45, of Barangay Poblacion, Danao City.

Perez said that initial investigation showed that the robbery happened at past 8 p.m. that day.

Loffel was then entertaining a customer and did not notice that one of the two men outside her store had enter it and then the robber grabbed her bag and necklace.

When she noticed the man taking her things, she grabbed the bag back and in the ensuing commotion, the man pulled out a gun and shot the victim four times — two in the stomach, one more grazing the face, and the fourth one in the right arm.

After taking the necklace, which Loffel claimed to be worth P5,000, the robber and his cohort waiting outside got on a motorcycle and fled the area.

After the robbery was reported, personnel of the Danao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) responded to the area and rushed Loffel to the Danao City Provincial Hospital where she was treated of her wounds.

Danao City is a 3rd class component city of the province of Cebu, which is estimated to be 48 kilometers north of Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

Scholar, 16, robbed, killed in Cebu City on his father’s birthday

Central Visayas’ top cop wants ‘no CCTV, no business permit’ policy

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

Sign me up