Mandaue residents urged to get their COVID-19 booster shots 

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Residents of Mandaue City are encouraged to get a vaccine or booster shot against COVID-19.

City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, chairperson on the Committee on Health, made this call as she would want Mandauehanons to be more protected from the virus.

Soon-Ruiz said about 90 percent of the city’s eligible population had already received the primary doses, but only almost 40 percent were able to receive the first booster shot.

She said that the COVID-19 situation in the city had indeed improved but it would still be better to get the booster shots so that one could be more protected from the virus.

Soon-Ruiz also made the call on Monday, August 15, where the city government held at the city hall grounds a COVID-19 vaccination for a vaccine or booster shot against the virus.

The vaccination at the city hall grounds will be conducted from Mondays to Thursdays this month.

The vaccinations at the city hall grounds are aside from the city’s regular COVID-19 vaccinations at the Parkmall and Pacific Mall. They also have the vaccinations at the City Health Office every Tuesday and Wednesday.

The city councilor said the activity was in support of the program Pinaslakas of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and the Department of Health’s (DOH).

DOH launched the PinasLakas program on July 26, targeting to boost 23.8 million Filipinos or 50 percent of the eligible population within the first 100 days of the Marcos’ administration.

