Students need COVID-19 booster shot before classes start – Bongbong Marcos 

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is urging students to get their COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the start of face to face classes later this month.

“Una na riyan ‘yung panigurong nakapag-booster shot na ang lahat lalong lalo na ang ating mga kabataan para siguradong handa ang pangangatawan nila sa pagbabalik eskuwela,” he said in his weekly vlog.

(First of all, make sure that everyone, especially our young people, has had a booster shot to make sure they are fit to return to school.)

He shared that some 15.9 million Filipinos have already received the COVID-19 booster shot, while another 1.2 million have already availed the second booster dose.

“Hindi pa ito magandang numero kumpara sa target natin na 100 percent kaya tayo magsasawa na pakiusapan ang ating mga LGU na maging mas agresibo dito sa kampaniyang ito,” he said.

(This is still not a good number compared to our target of 100 percent, so we will ask our LGUs to be more aggressive in this campaign.)

Marcos Jr. likewise reminded public transportation providers to ensure that minimum health and safety protocols would are observed.

He pointed out that if the implementation of in-person classes is successful, this could also lead to a more robust economy.

“Kapag ito ay naging matagumpay, hindi lang ito balik eskuwela, kung di balik negosyo, balik hanapbuhay at balik kaunlaran,” said Marcos.

(If it is successful, it’s not just back to school, but back to business, back to work and back to progress).

“Ito’y masasabi ring malaking tulong sa malawakang kilusan natin nang pagbubukas ng ekonomiya,” he added.

(This will also be a big help in our drive to open up the economy.)

As of August 6, a total of 3,799,334 COVID-19 cases have been recorded, including 37,344 active infections nationwide.

In an effort to halt the further spread of the virus, the government launched the “PinasLakas” campaign, which is aimed at inoculating 50 percent or 23 million of the eligible population during the first 100 days of Marcos Jr.’s administration.

RELATED STORIES:

DepEd: Vaxxed, unvaxxed staff and students treated equally

School year 2022-2023 to start August 22 — DepEd

No more lockdowns despite rising COVID cases, Marcos vows

gsg

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy