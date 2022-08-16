Work related grievances likely motive behind killing of hotel and casino engineer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are now looking into work-related grievances as the possible motive behind the shooting to death of a hotel and casino engineer on Monday evening, August 15, 2022.

The shooting happened inside the victim’s rented room in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City.

Police Staff Sergeant Epifanio Comedido Jr., the case investigator, said that the hot pursuit operation against former hotel and casino safety officer, Aldrich Mansanades, 35, is still continuing.

Comedido said that Mansanades shot his former co-worker, Jonel Resco, 29, on Monday evening, August 15, 2022, inside the latter’s rented room in Sitio Sampaguita, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City. He was a native of Western Samar.

Mansanades on the other hand, is a resident of Barangay Cogon, Pardo, here.

Based on his initial investigation, Comedido said that Resco was inside his rented room sitting on his folding bed and eating his dinner when the suspect barged in and shot the victim thrice.

Resco sustained gunshot wounds on the different parts of his body, causing his immediate death.

The suspect immediately went into hiding and remains at large up to this posting.

Comedido said that last May 2022, the victim went home to Samar to vote. When he came back to Cebu City after the election, he was informed that the suspect was no longer reporting for work as a safety officer in the same hotel and casino.

“Niadtong Mayo, niuli [victim] sa ila aron pagbutar. Pagbalik nganhi, wala na ang suspect sa iyang gitrabahuan. Pero atoa pa sutaon kon unsa gyud ni ilang away kay wala naman nireport sa iyang trabaho ang kining suspect, safety officer ni siya,” Comedido said.

He later knew that the suspect went to the Department of Labor and Employment. The reason for his visit will still be investigated, Comedido said.

Last August 14, 2022, the suspect went to Resco’s house and asked for P10,000, which was what they have agreed when they met at the DOLE. However, Resco reportedly told the suspect that the payment will still follow a process and that the company is already working on the necessary documents.

Comedido said that the victim even told the suspect that he will ask updates from the company for a swifter release of the money.

The police added that Resco even gave the suspect P2,500 as his help while the latter is waiting for the payment. Resco told Mansanades to pay him only when he has spare money.

The victim had two roommates but they were out for a while when the shooting happened. However, the two said they saw the suspect fleeing from the crime scene, and even positively identified him. /rcg

