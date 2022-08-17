CFFL All-Women’s League 2022 slated Aug. 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Flag Football League (CFFL) returns with the much-anticipated All-Women’s League 2022 on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) open field in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The all-women’s tournament will make its return after more than two years of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Four of Cebu’s finest women’s flag football teams will compete in the tournament organized by the CFFL. These are the Lady Assassins, Inday G’s, 215 Refugees, and Young Rogues.

“The last tournament of the all womens was before the pandemic in 2020. It’s an opportunity for us to give our female players to shine on their own in this tournament,” said Omar Joshua Saballa, who is one of the organizers of the tournament.

It can be recalled that last May, the CFFL made its return in the local flag football scene with its “Comeback League,” which fielded in five teams at the Cebu City Sports Center.

