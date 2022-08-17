Huang powers Asian Orthopedics-Batch 2014 to fifth straight win in SHAABAA basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano 3×3 star Zach Huang towed Asian Orthopedics-Batch 2014 to its fifth straight win in last Tuesday evening’s Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 25 at the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles Gymnasium in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Huang, a player of the vaunted Chooks Cebu 3×3 squad had a superb double-double game by scoring 29 points, grabbing 11 rebounds with 2 assists, and 2 steals in Batch 2014’s narrow, 92-90 win over Carampatana Food Corp.-Batch 2012 in Division C.

Batch 2014’s pulsating victory stretched their unbeaten run to 5-0 (win-loss), three days edging Storage Town-Batch 2015, 62-60.

On the other hand, it was Batch 2012’s first loss in three games in Division C.

Jair Edrei Igna also had a stellar performance, aiding Huang with 23 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal. Gio Laguyo scored 17 points with 2 rebounds and 8 assists.

Batch 2012’s Adven Jess Diputado and Julius Salvador Cadaviz scored 22 and 21 points respectively. Cadavis added 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. Diputado tallied 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals.

In Division B, Bad Boys Wingz-Batch 2007 improved to 3-0 (win-loss) after outlasting Win-Batch 2004, 74-71.

Leigh Christian Dixon had another explosive double-double outing of 22 points, 27 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals, and 3 blocks.

His teammates Aaron John Delos Reyes, Christian Daryle Pepito, and Karl Antonius de Pio also scored in double digits.

Delos Reyes had 15 points, Pepito chipped in 12, and de Pio had 11 markers along with 13 boards.

Batch 2004’s Christopher John Consunji had 27 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals while Franco Te had 25 markers, 15 boards, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block.

In the other Division B game, Cebu Landmaster-Batch 2003 routed Prince-Laptap-MYMC ZeroSix-Batch 2006, 75-60.

Daryle Tan and Wilmer Rodney Ong combined for 40 points for Batch 2003 after scoring 20 points each.

Raymond Besinio had a double-double performance for Batch 2006 with 15 markers and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, SABR Solutions Inc.-Batch 2018 bested UNAHCO, Inc.-Batch 2022, 87-81 for its first win in two games, while Batch 2022 dropped to 0-2 (win-loss).

Lyder Kent Canieso scored 30 points with 13 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block for Batch 2018 while Benedict Andre Chua added 15 points, 16 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

Uriel Avila led Batch 2022 with 22 points, 4 boards, and 3 steals. /rcg

