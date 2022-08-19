DepEd to give teachers P5K cash aid on 1st day of classes

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) will be giving public school teachers P5,000 each as financial assistance to help them prepare for the school year.

The funds will be given to teachers on Monday, August 22, said DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa.

READ: School year 2022-2023 to start August 22 — DepEd

“Lahat po ng teachers, makakatanggap. Ibababa po iyan sa, I think, mga school division. I’ll confirm [the details] pero lahat po ay makatatanggap by August 22 noong P5,000 cash allowance,” he said during a joint presser with the Office of the Vice President.

(All teachers will receive the allowance. I think this will be given through the school divisions. I’ll confirm the details, but all teachers will receive the P5,000 cash allowance by August 22.)

Poa further noted that this additional financial aid is separate from the schools’ Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE).

“Mga chalk and all that should be part of the MOOE of the schools. Itong P5,000 ay lalo na iyong mga kailangan ng internet connection parang additional assistance lang po talaga iyan for our teachers,” he added.

(Chalk and other classroom necessities should be part of the MOOE. The P5,000 allowance is only additional assistance for teachers, especially if they need funding for internet connection and the like.)

According to Poa, a total of P3.7 billion worth of supplemental MOOE has been downloaded for all schools nationwide to be well-equipped for the students’ return to in-person classes.

“Ito po ay para masigurado na kumpleto sila sa mga kagamitan, especially for the minimum health and safety standards to be observed tulad ng mga alcohol. It’s not specifically to ask them to buy face masks. Hindi po ganoon iyon. It’s really for the MOOE. We’re giving them the flexibility to buy whatever they need,” he further explained.

(This is to ensure that schools are complete with materials, especially those needed to observe minimum health and safety standards like alcohol. It’s not specifically for them to buy face masks, but the MOOE will give them the flexibility to buy whatever they need.)

Aside from extending financial assistance to teachers, Poa said the DepEd is also looking into possibly providing them with loans and non-financial benefits.

He then noted that an increase in the salary of public school teachers is expected before 2023.

RELATED STORIES:

Teachers’ group decries ‘flimsy’ reason for gov’t refusal to raise pay

ACT to COA, Congress: Probe DepEd for ‘insufficient’ learning materials

/MUF