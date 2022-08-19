Talisay City police identify ‘Akyat Bahay’ suspect

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Talisay police have identified a Person of Interest on the ‘Akyat Bahay’ suspect who was captured on a security camera in a house in Barangay Lawaan 1 last August 18, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said that the name of the suspect surfaced following the reports they received from concerned citizens who claimed to have knowledge of the suspect’s identity.

Caballes said their follow-up operations continue as of this posting.

Quoting initial investigation, Caballes said that the suspect robbed a house past 2 a.m. on August 18, taking a camera, cash, clothes, and a bicycle while its residents were sleeping.

However, he could not tell for now how much worth of items was taken.

For now, Caballes said that they continue to investigate if the suspect belonged to a group of ‘Akyat Bahay’ operating here.

“Wa siya’y kauban [that time]…wala pa ta’y information if naa syay grupo but naa natay POI and pagcheck nato naa siyay records, mao na atoang gi follow up karon,” Caballes said.

Caballes added that the suspect is not a resident of Talisay City. He begged off from disclosing further details about this pending their follow-up operation.

He further said that this is the first ‘Akyat-Bahay’ incident reported in their station. There were no other victims who have reported similar incidents as of this posting.

