CT-TODA after trip cutting PUJ drivers

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A P5,000 fine awaits operators of the more than 20 Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs), whose drivers were arrested in Talisay City, earlier, for trip cutting.

In a social media post on Friday, August 19, Jonathan Tumulak, head of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), said they already endorsed their list of violators on Thursday to the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) for appropriate action.

“5000 pesos nga multa ang atubangon sa mga PUJ operators nga tag-iya sa mga PUJ nga nadakpan nga nag ‘ trip cutting ‘ sa Talisay,” he said.

(P5,000 is the fine that the PUJ operators, who owns the PUJs that were apprehended for trip cutting in Talisay.)

Quoting information from LTFRB-7 Director Eduardo Montealto, operators who will fail to pay the said amount will no longer be allowed to renew their respective franchises.

Included in their lists were PUJs that ply routes to Minganilla town, but whose drivers have made it a habit to make a turnaround mostly at the vicinity of Barangay Lawaan and near the public market in Tabunok.

This is in violation of a city ordinance that prohibits PUJs from plying outside of their designated routes. A P500 is also slapped on the driver after they are issued with a citation ticket.

In addition, CT-TODA also submits to LTFRB-7 their list of violators for appropriate sanctions.

Tumulak said their massive campaign against trip cutting is part of their preparations for the opening of face-to-face classes on Monday, August 22.

At the same time, he warned drivers agaisnt committing traffic violations while in their city.

/dbs