Talisay police continue to look for ‘Akyat Bahay’ suspect

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police continue to locate the suspect in the ‘Akyat Bahay’ incident in Barangay Lawaan 1 in Talisay City last August 18, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, begged off to disclose the identity of the suspect pending his arrest.

To recall, the suspect broke into a house in Barangay Lawaan 1 at past 2 a.m. on August 18, and stole a camera, cash, clothes, and a bicycle while its residents were sleeping.

Caballes said that they went to San Fernando in southern Cebu on Friday evening, August 19, after they received information that the suspect was seen there, but he managed to leave hours before the police arrived in the area.

After getting the identity of the suspect, Caballes said that they found out that the perpetrator was from Cebu City and had been previously arrested for the theft and robbery offenses. However, he could not provide data, for now, about the suspect’s previous arrests.

“Negative na didto, nakahawa na siya didto pagkaabot nato pero padayun ang pagpangita nato. Na identify nato nga kani siya taga Cebu City unya naa pod ni siya record same modus, manud balay, mangawat. Na identify nato,” Caballes said.

(It was negative there, he already left when we arrived but we continue to look for him. We have already identified him (the suspect) who is from Cebu City and he also has a record same modus, he would enter a house and steal. We have already identified him.)

Caballes said that they did not receive information that the suspect was engaged in illegal drugs.

He also said that they had already coordinated with the neighboring police stations in the province because they believed the suspect would continue to hide.

However, he said police would also continue looking for him.

Caballes said that this was the first Akyat Bahay incident that they received, but, they were not discounting the possibility that there were some who failed to inform them.

With this, he further calls the public to always report similar incidents like this immediately so police can act on it accordingly.

On Friday, August 19, 2022, Talisay City Mayor Gerald “Samsam” Gullas, in his Facebook post, said that he already ordered the police to arrest the suspect and charge him with the offenses he committed.

“As what I have said before, ayaw gyud ninyo suwayi ang Talisay PNP kay di gyud mo lung-an og di mo masikop,” Gullas posted.

(As what I have said before, don’t test the Talisay PNP because they would not stop until you would be arrested.)

