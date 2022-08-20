Metro Manila, most regions in PH remain under Alert Level 1 until August 31
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and most regions in the country will remain under Alert Level 1 until August 31, the Department of Health (DOH) announced on Saturday.
“The National Capital Region shall remain under Alert Level 1 for the same period,” the DOH, chair of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, said in a statement.
DOH also said Occidental Mindoro and Camarines Sur, which were under Alert Level 2, have been de-escalated to the lowest alert level classification.
Also placed under Alert Level 1 during the same period are the following areas:
Luzon:
- Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City
- Region I: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City
- Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago
- Region III: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City; Region
- IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City;
- Region IV-B: Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City;
- Region V: Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon.
Visayas
- Region VI: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City
- Region VII: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City
- Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City
Mindanao
- Region IX: Zamboanga City
- Region X: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City
- Region XI: Davao City and Davao Oriental
- Region XII: South Cotabato and General Santos City
- Caraga: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur and Butuan City
- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Cotabato City.
On the other hand, the following provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities shall remain under Alert Level 2, without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level classification:
Luzon
- Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao
- Region IV-A: Quezon Province
- Region IV-B: Palawan
- Region V: Camarines Norte and Masbate.
Visayas
- Region VI: Antique and Negros Occidental
- Region VII: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental
- Region VIII: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar
Mindanao
- Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay; Region X: Lanao del Norte
- Region XI: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental
- Region XII: North Cotabato, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat
- Caraga: Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte
- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.
