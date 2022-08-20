Metro Manila, most regions in PH remain under Alert Level 1 until August 31

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and most regions in the country will remain under Alert Level 1 until August 31, the Department of Health (DOH) announced on Saturday.

“The National Capital Region shall remain under Alert Level 1 for the same period,” the DOH, chair of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, said in a statement.

DOH also said Occidental Mindoro and Camarines Sur, which were under Alert Level 2, have been de-escalated to the lowest alert level classification.

Also placed under Alert Level 1 during the same period are the following areas:

Luzon:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City

Region I: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City

Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago

Region III: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City; Region

IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City;

Region IV-B: Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City;

Region V: Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon.

Visayas

Region VI: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City

Region VII: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City

Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City

Mindanao

Region IX: Zamboanga City

Region X: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City

Region XI: Davao City and Davao Oriental

Region XII: South Cotabato and General Santos City

Caraga: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur and Butuan City

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Cotabato City.

On the other hand, the following provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities shall remain under Alert Level 2, without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level classification:

Luzon

Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao

Region IV-A: Quezon Province

Region IV-B: Palawan

Region V: Camarines Norte and Masbate.

Visayas

Region VI: Antique and Negros Occidental

Region VII: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental

Region VIII: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar

Mindanao

Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay; Region X: Lanao del Norte

Region XI: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental

Region XII: North Cotabato, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat

Caraga: Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

