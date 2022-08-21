Remember this song? “Oh when the saints go marching in, oh when the saints go marching in. Oh Lord, I want to be in that number, oh when the saints go marching in!” Sing it!

* * *

In today’s Gospel, (Lk. 13, 22-30), Jesus teaches us how to be saved, and so ask yourself today: Do you really want to go to heaven? Are you on the right path? Are you doing what it takes to get there?

* * *

Jesus tells us today: “Strive to enter through the narrow gate.” Let us follow Mama Mary, the one who followed Him first, who loved Him most, and who served Him best, and live her virtues so that we, too, can follow Jesus more closely, love Him more dearly, serve Him more truly.

* * *

OBEDIENCE. “Behold I am the handmaid of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word” (Lk. 1, 38). There are many things that we don’t understand in this world, but Mama Mary teaches us to just obey God’s will, and all will be well.

* * *

HUMILITY. “For he has looked in the lowliness of his servant…” (Lk. 1, 48). Like Mary, may we never forget that we are creatures, servants. We are not masters. We are not indispensable.

* * *

PURITY. “Hail Mary, full of grace. The Lord is with you” (Lk. 1, 28). It is the presence of the Lord that makes us pure. May we be purified of ourselves, and our worldly desires.

* * *

JOY. “My soul magnifies the Lord, my spirit rejoices in God my savior” (Lk. 1,47). Like Mary, may we find true joy in the Lord, not in material wealth and worldly pleasures. And may we be carriers and transmitters of joy.

* * *

PATIENCE. “She kept all these things in her heart” (Lk. 2, 51). All throughout her life, Mary had a lot of trials, setbacks, disappointments, and frustrations, but she patiently endured all for the sake of her son, Jesus.

* * *

TRUST. “Let His will be done in me” (Lk. 1,38). Mary’s whole life was a one big BTS: Believe, Trust, Surrender!

* * *

SIMPLICITY. “Blessed are you who believed that what was spoken to you would be fulfilled” (Lk. 1,45). Mama Mary’s YES to God was simple, true, and pure.

* * *

HIDDENNESS. “As for Mary, she treasured all these messages and continually pondered over them” (Lk. 2, 51). Mama Mary was a listener. She was not a talker. She was quiet and prayerful.

* * *

KINDNESS. “They have no more wine” (Lk. 1,36-56). Mama Mary was sensitive to the needs of her Son, the disciples, and the people around. She interceded often not for herself, but for others.

* * *

GENEROSITY. “Mary remained with Elizabeth about three months and then returned home.” Like Mary, may we learn to go out of our way, go the extra mile to help others, and give the “extra smile” to give joy to others.

* * *

CHRIST-CENTERED. “Do whatever He tells you” (John 2,5). Like Mama Mary, may we keep saying: All for Jesus! Christ is all that matters!

* * *

MISSION. “Mary set out for a town in the Hills of Judah” (Lk. 1,39). Like Mary, may we see life as a mission to serve the Lord, a vocation to serve others, not just a vacation for ourselves.

* * *

SERVICE. “I am the servant of the Lord…” (Lk. 1,38). May Mama Mary’s sense of service and mission remind us to keep serving, keep helping, and keep giving.

* * *

* * *

FAITHFULNESS. “Father, into your hands I commend my spirit” (Lk. 23,46). Mary was there at the foot of the cross when her son expired. She followed Him and remained faithful to Him till the end. May we, too, remain faithful and true to Him our whole life through.

* * *

A moment with our Lord:Lord, help us to follow you with Mama Mary and make it through the “narrow gate.” Amen.

