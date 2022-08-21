Drug busts in Carcar, Cebu cities yield P77,000 shabu, nubain, net 9 suspects

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nine individuals, including two women, were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in the cities of Cebu and Carcar on August 20 and 21 respectively.

Police confiscated P59,840 worth of ‘shabu’ and P17,500 worth of nubain ampules from these individuals.

The latest operations were made in Carcar City where two individuals were arrested from two different operations.

First to fall in the Carcar City drug busts was Michael Castañares, 38, a resident of Sitio Tapal in Barangay Guadalupe. He was arrested past 8 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, chief of Carcar City Police Station.

Cabagnot said that they recovered 0.60 grams of ‘shabu’ from Castañares worth P4,080. Aside from that, a .38 and 5.56 caliber revolvers and an improvised shotgun were also recovered from his possession.

He said that Castañares allegedly used these firearms as his protection while he was engaged in illegal drug transactions. Cabagnot further identified the suspect as a street level individual in the illegal trade.

Three hours later, another resident of Sitio Tapal in Barangay Guadalupe was also arrested. Cabagnot identified the suspect as Ryan Pansan, 35, a resident of the barangay. Police recovered 1.20 grams of ‘shabu’ from him worth P8,160. Like Castañares, Pansan was also among the street level individuals listed in their database.

Allegedly, Pansan is the supplier of Castañares in his illegal drug items.

During a Cebu City drug bust on Saturday afternoon, August 20, personnel of the Philippine National Police Police Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit in Central Visayas nabbed seven individuals inside in Barangay Duljo Fatima.

In its report, police identified the arrested individuals as Jade Anthony Ceballos, 30; Richard Caina Godoy, 51; Emelyn Bontuyan Gordienko, 39; Shyna Mae Lopez, 24; Edison Zafra, 43; Joseph Jarantilla,29, and Edwin Buangjug, 26, residents of Cebu City.

Police confiscated 7 grams of ‘shabu’ from the area worth P47,600 and 69 ampules of Nubain worth P17,500.

