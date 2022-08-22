PRO-7 personnel receive awards for significant accomplishments

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas recognized police personnel for their significant accomplishments in the campaign against criminality on Monday, August 22, 2022, at PRO-7 headquarters in Osmena Boulevard, Cebu City

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, PRO-7 director, said in a statement that among the awardees were personnel from the Cebu City Police Office, particularly the chief of Parian Police Station, Police Major Efren Diaz Jr., who received Medalya ng Kadakilaan, together with his personnel; Police Staff Sergeant Ariel Nuñeza, and Police Corporal Christopher Clyde Inez, for the successful arrest of Jonathan Conahap for his involvement in illegal drugs in Barangay San Lorega San Miguel in the city. Conahap is a resident of Barangay Carreta here.

The suspect was listed as a high-value individual at the city level. Police seized 990.92 grams of ‘shabu’ with a drug price of P6.7 million from him last June 21, 2022.

READ: Parian cops after source of P7.4M drugs confiscated in Cebu City

Aside from that, personnel of both the Dumaguete City Police and Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office received similar awards. Police Lieutenant Bobby T Fulmaran and Police Staff Sergeant Roben Loreto, received Medalya ng Kadakilaan for their performance during a buy-bust operation against Davy Bendijo Aguilar, of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, wherein they seized 101.30 grams of ‘shabu’ worth P688, 840 on May 17, 2022.

A Medalya ng Pagkilala was also given to Police Major Jovito L Labra; Police Staff Sergeant Erlan Salonoy, and Police Staff A Kahalan, of the Regional Operations Division, for the service rendered as members of the team facilitating the Workshop for the Operationalization of the PNP Drug-Related Data Integration and Generation System-Version 2 last June 28 to 30, 2022 conducted by the Team from National Headquarters in Cebu City.

