‘Florita’ maintains strength, six more areas now under Signal No. 2

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm “Florita” maintained its strength as it moved westward, placing six more areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

According to Pagasa in its latest tropical cyclone bulletin, Florita was last located 155 kilometers (km) east of Casiguran, Aurora, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Pagasa said Florita was moving west-southwestward at 15 kph and may likely make landfall in the vicinity of the east coast of Isabela or the east coast of Cagayan on Tuesday morning.

“Florita may further intensify into a severe tropical storm prior to its landfall,” said Pagasa.

Because of this, heavy to intense rains with at times torrential rains will prevail on Tuesday over Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy with, at times, intense rains will prevail over Aurora, Zambales, and Batanes. On the other hand, light to moderate with heavy rains will be experienced over Southern Luzon and Western Visayas.

Currently, the following areas under wind signal no. 2 (gale-force winds prevailing or expected within the next 24 hours) are:

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Quezon, Bambang, Ambaguio, Bayombong, Solano, Villaverde, Bagabag, Diadi),

Apayao

Eastern portion of Abra (Tubo, Boliney, Bucloc, Daguioman, Sallapadan, Licuan-Baay, Malibcong, Lacub, Tineg, Lagangilang, Bucay, Manabo, Luba)

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Meanwhile, the following areas with signal no. 1 (strong winds prevailing or expected within the next 36 hours) are:

Babuyan Islands

Rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Rest of Abra

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Eastern portion of Pangasinan (Urbiztondo, Bayambang, Bautista, Alcala, Santo Tomas, Rosales, Balungao, Umingan, San Quintin, Natividad, Tayug, San Nicolas, San Manuel, Asingan, San Carlos City, Lingayen, Binmaley, Basista, Malasiqui, Villasis, Santa Maria, City of Urdaneta, Binalonan, Laoac, Manaoag, Pozorrubio, Sison, San Fabian, San Jacinto, Mapandan, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao)

Eastern portion of Tarlac (San Manuel, Moncada, Anao, Paniqui, Ramos, Gerona, Pura, Victoria, City of Tarlac, Concepcion, La Paz)

Nueva Ecija

Rest of Aurora

Eastern portion of Pampanga(Magalang, Arayat, Candaba)

Eastern portion of Bulacan (San Miguel, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, City of San Jose del Monte)

Northeastern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo, City of Antipolo, Tanay, Baras)

Northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, General Nakar, Real) including Polillo Islands

Northern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Paete)

and Camarines Norte

