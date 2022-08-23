AVC Cup for Women

Chinese-Taipei crawls back to beat Australia

By: Dale Rosal - CDN Digital | August 23,2022 - 05:46 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Chinese-Taipei stunned Australia via a come-from-behind victory, 23-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-21, 15-6, in the AVC Cup for Women on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, Metro Manila.

Kan Ko-Hui led the Taiwanese squad with 16 points, while team captain and outside hitter Chang Li-Wen added 15 points for the Taiwanese, who rose to 1-1 in Pool B.

Despite recording six aces, Chang admitted that they were struggling in the service area that allowed the Australians to capture the first and third set.

“I think the first set of our service is not very strong, they had good reception,” said Chang after enduring a two-hour, 47-minute contest. 

“After we got our target, our service is more strong. Maybe, in the fourth set and in the fifth set, is better.”

Chinese-Taipei will end its preliminary round stint against Thailand at 4 p.m.  on Wednesday, with the No. 2 ranking in Pool B at stake. The Thais also sport a 1-1 record.

