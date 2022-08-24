Stallions, Dolphinz, Panthers off to good start in BBC

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Stallions, Dolphinz, and Panthers logged wins in the opening night of the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 12 at the Alta Vista Country Club sports complex in Barangay Pardo, Cebu City last Saturday, August 20, 2022.

The Stallions edged the Vipers, 73-62, while the Dolphins defeated the Sharks,81-70. The Panthers trounced the Pandas, 80-78.

Joshua Reynes exploded for 24 points for the Stallions.

Meanwhile, Vernon Legaspi led the Dolphinz with 21 points.

The Panthers were led by Kyle Co, who had 19 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.

