Cebu City Council commends seven Cebuanos Jiu-Jitsu fighters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has commended seven Cebuanos for bringing pride to Cebu City in the recently concluded Manila International Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship held in Metro Manila last August 20 to 21, 2022.

In a resolution proposed by City Councilor Rey Gealon and adopted by the City Council, the Council recognized the achievements of Lemuel Maglinte, Josh Ybañez, Eric Los Baños, Sebastian Villamor, Chris Cabang, Michael Kevin Noynay, and Jamieboy Fabula, who helped team Philippines win medals in the Manila International Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

The international sporting competition, organized by the Asian Sport Jiu-Jitsu Federation, was also participated by fighters from various countries, such as Korea, China, and Morocco.

The participants from the Philippines won a total of seven gold medals, six silver medals, and seven bronze medals.

“Such feat brought great esteem and prestige to the City of Cebu since it shows that the athletes of the city are not behind from their international counterparts in the field of sports which is attributable to the city government’s consistent commitment on sports development among the youth,” Gealon in his resolution said.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ), as defined in Gealon’s resolution, is a martial art and combat sport based on ground fighting and submission holds.

BJJ focuses on the skill of taking an opponent to the ground, controlling one’s opponent, gaining a dominant position, and using various techniques to force them into submission thru joint locks or chokeholds.

