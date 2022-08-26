CCPO creates Committee on Missing and Found Person 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) now has a special unit that will be tasked to investigate and verify information on alleged missing persons, kidnapping, and attempted kidnapping incidents in the city.

On August 25, 2022, the CCPO created the Committee on Missing and Found Person following the directives of the national headquarters to focus on investigating these reports, especially those that are circulating online, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, CCPO information officer.

Macatangay added that the team is composed of all investigators of the city police.

Macatangay said that there have been reports online of alleged kidnapping incidents. It later turned out that these individuals were with their relatives, loved ones, or some were subjects of legitimate operations.

“We would like to urge the public to exercise a certain degree of caution, due diligence and prudence as well to first find out unsa ni ka true before you actually post it to social media and to term it as kidnapping dayun. There are certain elements before a particular event can be called as kidnapping,” Macatangay said.

With this, Macatangay said that they would appreciate if the public report verified incidents like this so that the police can respond immediately.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cordova police: Please don’t spread unverified kidnapping stories

Dumanjug mayor urges constituents to be vigilant