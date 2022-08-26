Dine and Fly at Waterfront Mactan

Having heavy meal cravings before or after a long flight? Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino in Mactan has prepared a premium treat just for you!

The hotel offers the best buffet experience to its patrons and on-the-go travelers. And they like to do it the Waterfront way.

Don’t fly or start a long day on an empty stomach. Instead, indulge in an array of cuisines at Waterfront Mactan, offering to go a la carte or have a bit of everything from the delectable buffet selections.

Start the Day with Breakfast Buffet

Whether having a quick breakfast to catch the next flight or taking time to get ready for the day, you will not run out of excellent food options in Waterfront Mactan’s breakfast buffet.

Begin the day right at UNO by fueling yourself with various offerings. The hotel’s breakfast buffet is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to serve local and international breakfast staples. For only Php 650 per person, anyone will enjoy spending their mornings with Waterfront Mactan’s mouthwatering breakfast buffet menu.

A Delightful Lunch Buffet Experience

As soon as midday comes, Waterfront Mactan’s lunch buffet has everything worked out to suffice the yearning for an enjoyable lunch experience.

The hotel’s lunch buffet has been catering to different occasions and special events since its reopening last May 7, 2022. The menu includes international, local, and specialty dishes cooked with fresh ingredients right in the hotel’s state-of-the-art kitchen.

Dig in a delightful lunch for only Php 998 per person every weekend from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.!

Dinner Buffet Is a Great Way to End Your Day

If you want to reward yourself or celebrate any occasion with family and friends, Waterfront Mactan’s dinner buffet is in full swing to tie the entire buffet experience together.

The dinner buffet caters to hotel guests and restaurant-goers every Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Priced at Php 1,188 per person, anyone can take satisfaction from the different dishes prepared by the hotel’s sous chef.

Other Offerings to Enjoy at Waterfront Mactan

Besides breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffet options, Waterfront Mactan also offers a merienda buffet every weekday for only Php 350 per person and a wine buffet available daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for only Php 1,500 per person.

Running short on time? Don’t worry because the hotel offers to-go meals you can grab as a snack or pasalubong. From sweet treats to local delicacies, you can get them from Waterfront Mactan.

When it comes to several gastronomic selections, Waterfront Mactan is an excellent place of choice. Head to UNO now, located in the hotel’s lobby, and find yourself surrounded by numerous cuisines and local favorites you will surely enjoy!

For more information, message Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino on their socials or call at (032) 340-4888.