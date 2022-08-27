Jawad Cup opens as country’s top table netters battle for medals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Erne Jawad Memorial Table Tennis Cup gets underway today at the Atrium of Robinsons Galleria Cebu to mark its 30th year.

The longest-running national table tennis tournament will run from August 27-29 with 83 teams from various cities, table tennis clubs, and schools around the country competing.

Jessica Jawad Honoridez, her son John Philip Honoridez, and their matriarch Mamang Esther Jawad led the opening of the three-day tournament.

In addition, Cebu City councilors Dondon Hontinveros, Joy Pesquera, JP Labella, and Francis Esparis also graced the opening.

“I congratulate the Jawad-Honoridez family for their continued commitment to organizing this event. The past two years have been very difficult for everybody, with limited interaction, and no face-to-face. This event brings out the excitement in you. It’s great to see everyone already practicing and playing although we’re yet to start the event,” said Hontiveros in his inspirational speech.

“Let’s applaud everyone who is here today. Again, the impact of having this tournament it brings out the best in the coaches, and the participants.”

Hontiveros also introduced his fellow councilors who happen to be part of the Cebu City Tourism Commission. Hontiveros is also a commissioner of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC).

The city officials said they are very glad to have the Jawad Memorial Cup returning after a one-year hiatus as they believe it could further strengthen Cebu City’s sports tourism sector.

The Jawad Cup has attracted paddlers from Ormoc, Iloilo, Ozamis, Talisay, Bacolod, Maasin, Tacloban, Mandaue, Bohol, and Manila who are vying in different categories.

In addition, the vaunted teams from Table Tennis Association for National Development (TATAND), Hua Ching Foundation, RAV, De La Salle Benilde Manila, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, University of San Carlos, University of Cebu, and Asenso Bacolod, are also fielding in players.

The tournament is a tribute to the late national team member Erne Jawad, who died in 1990 after being stabbed to death outside the quadrangle of the Cebu Central Colleges (CCC), the former name of UC. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Record number of participants expected in Erne Jawad Memorial Table Tennis Cup